Tribute to Corona Warriors Virtual indoor “Run4warriors” attracts over 3500

Nagpur: VIRTUAL Indoor Run on May 2nd, during Covid-19 lockdown, gave fitting tribute to our Warriors Doctors, Police force, Helps, NGOs.

Run4warriors was a free virtual indoor run/walk organized by Orange City Runners Nagpur, Raipur Runners Raipur, Rajnandgoan Runners, and Dhamtari Runners, supported by Runbuddies.

We are so excited about the humungous response of thousands from different parts of the world who signed up over the past week, we could surpass 3500 registrations! We are all united through running and it was amazing to see runners from USA, Singapore, Canada took part in our FREE Run4warriors VIRTUAL Run. Ulrike Vernachio a long-distance runner from Sweden, currently in the USA also participated and supported the event.

The challenge of running during these difficult times is something that more and more people are turning to. The physical and psychological benefits of running and feeling part of a bigger community is making the virtual run a real success. Virtual indoor running & fitness challenges are part of a growing trend in recreational activities during lockdown. The new trend is to do a physical activity indoor, whenever you can, wherever you can, and still feel as if you’re part of the crowd. Runners feel as if they are running together!

Ashish Agrawal, an OCR Project Director & Coordinator of the virtual run said, “this was the best way to salute the Corona warriors. We are used to running with apps on streets and this way more people got connected virtually using social media platforms of Facebook & Instagram and also enhancing running community”

Mr. Prashant Gurjar, 62, Secretary, Orange City Runners said, “this indoor run was a very tough call for the tough warriors, a symbol of our solidarity and support to their extraordinary dedication”. He has done traditional races before full-time lockdown, he liked the flexibility of this virtual indoor run/walk.

Mr. Jetane Gopwani from Orange City Runners said, ” It appeals to runners who may not be able to show up to a race on a certain time and day, or who are intimidated by running with other people in their first race”.

“This virtual run for warriors included global running community and provided ways in which people can run with us without being on roads/streets”, said Ironman Rajendra Jaiswal from Orange City Runners.

Dr. Neena Sahu, Physiotherapist & OCR opined, “Saturday’s virtual run was part of her recovery from routine indoor workout. It was only the first indoor virtual run since lockdown, so I took it pretty slow and included walk breaks, but I did it!”