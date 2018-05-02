Nagpur: Railways have decided to run tri-weekly superfast special trains between Nagpur and Pune to clear the extra rush of passengers as per details given below:

02036 Tri-weekly superfast special will leave Nagpur on every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 18.00 hrs with effect from 6.2.2021 until further advice and arrive Pune at 09.05 hrs next day.

02035 Tri-weekly superfast special will leave Pune on every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday at 17.40 hrs with effect from 7.2.2021 until further advice and arrive Nagpur at 09.10 hrs next day.

Halts: Ajni, Wardha, Pulgaon, Dhamangaon, Badnera, Akola, Shegaon, Malkapur, Bhusaval, Jalgaon , Chalisgaon, Manmad, Kopargaon, Belapur, Ahmednagar and Daund Chord Line.

Composition: One AC-2 Tier, Six AC -3 Tier, 11 Sleeper class and 4 second class seating.

Reservation: Bookings for fully reserved special trains no. 02035/02036 on normal fare will open from 05.02.2021 at all computerised reservation centers and on website www.irctc.co.in.

For detailed timings at the halts of the above special train, please visit www.enquiry.indianrail. gov.in or download NTES App

Only passengers having confirmed tickets will be permitted to board these special trains.

Passengers are advised to adhere all norms, SOPs related to COVID19 during the boarding, travel and at destination.