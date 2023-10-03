Tremors jolt Delhi-NCR after 6.2 magnitude earthquake in Nepal

New Delhi: Massive tremors were felt in Delhi on Tuesday after two earthquakes in Nepal — one of magnitude 4.6 and the other of 6.2 — at a depth of 5 km. The first earthquake hit Nepal at 2:25 pm before being hit by the second at 2:51 pm.

The earthquake was felt in Delhi and other parts of the National Capital Region (NCR). There are reports that tremors were felt in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, Hapur, and Amroha as well. Parts of Uttarakhand also experienced tremors following the back-to-back earthquakes in Nepal.

As soon as the tremors were felt in the national capital, videos of people evacuating buildings flooded social media.

According to initial assessments by the National Centre for Seismology the depth of the earthquake is 5 km and magnitude is 6.2.

“A 6.2 M earthquake struck west Nepal. It’s around 200 km southeast of Joshimath. This is at shallow depth so strong tremors have been felt over north India. There are many faults in the Himalayan region. It’s a very active region tectonically. We are checking which faults are involved,” said JL Gautam, head of office, National Centre for Seismology.

The earthquake, which lasted for more than 40 seconds, triggered panic with residents rushing out of their homes. The Delhi Police posted on social media platform X, “Hey Delhi people! We hope you all are safe. Please come out of your buildings to a safe spot, but do not panic. DO NOT USE ELEVATORS! For any emergency help, dial 112”.

