Dr Vidya Nair takes over as the chaiperson – Orange city Hospital

Nairsons founder and Chairman of Orange City Hospital – Shri. Udaybhaskar Nair, diversified from coal industry into healthcare, medical education, information technology, public service, retired as the company head on September 30, 2023 and handed over reins of the hospital to his eldest daughter, Dr. Vidya Nair.

Mr. Nair, who turned 72 past month, will continue as Chairman Emiritus after having led his company for 40 plus years. He will serve as an advisory board member.

Dr. Vidya Nair, as the new Chairperson was welcomed today by the board and Team Orange members with flowers, sweets and cakes as she steps up in her new role.

