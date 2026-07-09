Tremors felt in Nanded, Hingoli, Parbhani districts

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Tremors were felt in Nanded, Hingoli and Parbhani districts of Marathwada region in Maharashtra on Thursday, an official said.

The tremors were recorded between 1.37 am and 3.23 am, the official said, adding they measured between 3.6 and 4.6 on the Richter scale.

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