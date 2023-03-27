Trees in Nagpur left damaged as nails from C20 Summit lights remain in place

Nagpur: Hundreds of trees in Second Capital of the state have been left damaged after nails used to hold up lights during the recent C20 summit were not removed.

It is pertinent to mention that housands of nails were hammered into the trunks and branches of the trees to install various types of halogen and LED lights in series as a part of C20 meet in city. While the administration removed the lighting, the nails hammered in the ‘back’ of the trees are left as it is.

Advertisement

The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) reportedly spent around Rs 20 crore to light up trees on both sides of Airport Road, Wardha Road from Airport T-point to RBI Square, VIP Road from Rahate Colony T-point to Deekshabhoomi, from Alankar Square to GPO Square, and from RBI Square to Telangkhedi Garden to Futala lake.

However, after the lights were removed following the summit, it appears that the nails used to install them were not removed, leaving the trees damaged. More than hundreds of trees have reportedly been affected by the incident, the investigation conducted by Nagpur Today revealed.

The NMC’s actions have sparked outrage among environmentalists and citizens, who have criticized the administration for causing irreversible damage to the city’s green cover in the name of beautification.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, Kaustav Chatterjee, founder, Green Vigil Foundation said that, “the damage caused to the trees highlights the need for greater care and responsibility towards environmental conservation. Efforts must be made to ensure that such events do not harm the environment, and measures should be taken to mitigate any damage that may occur,” he said.

The Nagpur Municipal Corporation has not yet issued a statement regarding the incident, and it remains to be seen what steps will be taken to address the issue.

Shubham Nagdeve

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement