Nagpur: A major fire broke out at Vicky Kukreja’s house in the Jaripatka area on Monday night. Though the exact reason behind the fire could not be ascertained immediately, fortunately, no injuries have been reported so far.

Meanwhile, five fire tenders from the Fire and Emergency Department of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) have reached the spot, and efforts to douse the flames are underway.

Advertisement

More details are awaited.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement