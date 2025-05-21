Treat for eyes: Spectacular Solar Halo captured over Nagpur skies

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a moment that left sky-gazers awestruck, a rare and dazzling atmospheric phenomenon appeared over the skies of Nagpur on May 21, 2025. A spectacular halo encircled the sun, creating a celestial ring of light that many described as nothing short of magical. The stunning sight was beautifully captured by Laksh Rathi, a dedicated reader of Nagpur Today and an avid observer of natural wonders.

The image quickly began circulating among locals and nature enthusiasts, as the unusual solar display offered a rare treat for Nagpurians who had the chance to witness it. The halo appeared as a perfect ring of light surrounding the sun, often mistaken by the untrained eye for a rainbow. In reality, it’s a well-documented but infrequent optical event — technically known as a 22-degree halo.

According to meteorological experts, solar halos are caused by the refraction, reflection, and dispersion of sunlight through millions of tiny hexagonal ice crystals suspended in cirrostratus clouds high up in the Earth’s atmosphere — usually more than 20,000 feet above ground. As sunlight interacts with these crystals, it bends at a precise angle of 22 degrees, forming a luminous ring.

“These halos are beautiful reminders of the dynamic processes in our upper atmosphere,” said a weather scientist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Nagpur. “Though harmless, such events are infrequent and tend to draw considerable attention when they occur over urban skies.”

While the phenomenon has no known adverse effects, it has often sparked curiosity and wonder among observers, and at times, cultural interpretations too. In various traditions, halos around the sun or moon have been seen as omens or signs from the heavens– some seeing them as heralds of change or shifts in weather.

For many Nagpurians, however, the sight was simply a source of joy and awe, reminding them of the quiet beauty that nature occasionally bestows even amid the rush of city life.

The photo taken by Rathi is being widely appreciated not just for its clarity, but for capturing the moment with a sense of wonder. In an age where the everyday often overwhelms the extraordinary, this solar halo stood out as a gentle yet powerful reminder to occasionally look up.

