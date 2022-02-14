Transporters at Kalamna Market call of agitation

Nagpur: The small vehicle transporters operating at Kalamna market under the banner of Malvahtuk Sanghatna have called off their strike following an assurance by East Nagpur MLA Krishna Khopde to look into their grievances. The agitation was being led by Prabhat Agrawal, Aam Aadmi Party Organising Secretary of Central Nagpur.

According to Agrawal, the MLA Khopde phoned officials of Regional Transport Office (City and Rural) and directed them not to harass the small vehicle transporters. Delegation of transporters, President of Anaj Vyapari Sanghatana and workers of AAP were present when Khopde talked to the RTO officials. Following the action taken by the MLA, the small vehicle transporters called off their agitation launched to protest the action being taken by Regional Transport Office for overloading and other issues.

There are around 1,000 small transporters, mainly three-wheelers or small four-wheelers, operating in Kalamna market in all the eight market sections, including grocery, vegetables, fruits, etc. They ferry goods to and from the market throughout the day. Prabhat Agrawal, Aam Aadmi Party Organising Secretary of Central Nagpur said that the small transporters earn money through these rounds and get their labour as per the quantity of goods they carry.

The agitation was participated by AAP’s Vidarbha Convener Devendra Wankhede, Member of National Executive Ambrish Savarkar, Maharashtra IT Head Ashok Mishra, City Secretary Bhushan Dhakulkar, North Nagpur In-Charge Jitu Mutkare, Central Nagpur President Laxmikant Dandekar, North Nagpur President Roshan Dongre, City Yuva Aghadi Vice President Gautam Kaore, Jamal Bhai and others.