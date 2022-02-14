3 Directors of Creative Infrastructure dupe 12 people of Rs 1.21 crore

Nagpur: Three Directors of Creative Infrastructure cheated 12 persons to the tune of Rs 1.21 crore in property deal in Kotwali police jurisdiction.

The accused Directors, Pandurang Mahadevrao Murlat, resident of Plot No. 288, Natraj Apartment, Nandanvan, Nitin Krishnarao Tungar and Krishna Nilkanth Bhagat, both residents of 143, Shiv Apartment, Kotwali, set up a company named Creative Infrastructure. The accused floated an apartment scheme. The three accused Directors of the Creative Infrastructure took total Rs 1.21 crore from the complainant Vaishali Uday Ghiye (45), resident of Plot No. 229, Gurudeo Nagar, Nandanvan, and 11 others and ‘assured’ them to build their flats in two years. However, even after eight years, no flat was handed over to the complainant and 11 others and thus cheated them to the tune of Rs 1.21 crore.

Kotwali PSI Salunkhe, based on the complaint of Vaishali Ghiye, booked the accused under Sections 420, 467, 468, 34 of the IPC and launched investigations into the matter.