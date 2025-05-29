Transfer Within 5 Days of Promotion Sparks Controversy in Local Fund Audit Department

Advertisement



Nagpur: A senior auditor posted at the Nagpur office of the Local Fund Audit Department was transferred to Chandrapur just five days after his promotion — a move that has now triggered a legal dispute. The officer, Praveen Bagde, has termed the transfer “malicious” and filed a petition with the Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal (MAT). Taking cognizance, MAT Chairperson Justice Girdkar has stayed the transfer order until further notice.

Advocate Akash Moon, representing Bagde, argued that the transfer was arbitrary and violated legal norms. He alleged the move was aimed at favouring another employee, Shailendra Puri, raising suspicions of collusion within the department.

Transferred in Just 5 Days — Without Being Heard

According to the petition, Bagde was promoted to the post of Senior Auditor on May 16, 2025, and assumed charge the same day. However, on May 20, the Deputy Director issued a letter stating that promoted employees could not take charge without explicit permission.

Shockingly, the very next day, on May 21, the earlier promotion order was modified, and Bagde was transferred to the Chandrapur office. Meanwhile, Shailendra Puri was appointed to Bagde’s position in Nagpur. No valid reasons were cited, nor was Bagde given a chance to be heard during the entire process.

Violation of Government Notification

Advocate Moon further pointed out that a state government notification dated September 22, 2022, clearly states that intra-departmental transfers within a division can only be made for substantial administrative reasons. In this case, no such reason was mentioned.

Bagde was ranked 4th and Puri 5th in the official seniority list, yet Bagde was removed and replaced by Puri. Bagde had been officially permitted to assume charge on May 16 and 17, but was abruptly stopped from performing his duties on May 18, based on oral instructions.

