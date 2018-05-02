Training Conducted for Area 3 Executive Board 19-20 of Round Table India.

Tablers Executive Training (TExT) for the Area 3 Executive Board of Round Table India for the Tabling Year 2019-20 was successfully conducted at Vanraj By Ayana at Pench National Forest Reserve.

The Incoming Area 3 Chairman Tr. Prateek Pitalia, told that TEXt is a programme designed for bringing out coordination, leadership and education in the incoming team spread across the entire Area 3, which includes Nagpur, Nasik, Mumbai, Bhilai, Raipur and Bilaspur. Tr. Prateek also expressed his gratitude towards fellow Tablers Tr. Naynesh Pasari, Tr. VS Sudhir & Tr. Jeby Jacob for most efficiently facilitating the entire session.

Tr. Rahul Agarwala, Tr. Ajay Chandwani, Tr. Vedant Agarwal, Tr. Shubham Jain, Tr. Dheeraj Agarwal represented the Tables of Nagpur at the TExT

Over and Above the enthusiasm of the Tablers and gravity of the Programme was increased manifolds with the gracious presence of incoming National President Tr. Piyush Daga who is from Nagpur and current Area Chairman Tr. Aditya Jhunjhunwala who is from Mumbai.

At the cost of repetition, Round Table India is an International Welfare Organisation, which has espoused “Freedom Through Education” and has impacted over 2588 Underpriveleged Schools and built over 6189 classrooms, till date benefiting 6.80 million children in India.