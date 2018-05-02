Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

Training and intership for NCC cadtes of vidarbha region

Recently, a Letter of Understanding (LoU) was signed between Nagpur NCC Group and the ‘Disha Project’ of United Nations Development Program (UNDP). Group Commander of NCC, Group Captain M Kalim and Chief Skills and Business Development of United Nations Development Program, Mr. Clement Chauvet reached to an Understanding to facilitate Senior NCC Cadets to enroll into Internship Program of United Nations Development Program. The LoU aims to provide platform for cooperation between the signatories for creating skill development and livelihood opportunities for the youth of Vidarbha region.

This Understanding between the signatories is a pioneer initiative the Group under the aegis of Maharashtra NCC Directorate to identify and provide the cadets with the required skills that would help them in seeking jobs in government and non government organisations.

This project of United Nations Development Program has partnered with Government of Maharashtra to establish Youth Employability Service (YES) Centre to address the skill demand-supply gap. Enrolled Cadets would benefit in the way of skill development, employment, apprenticeship opportunities, career guidance, counseling, soft skill training, awareness of various government schemes & programmes and other services to the youth. The Centre has large pool of employers in Vidarbha region.

It will facilitate interviews with employers and placement of shortlisted cadets. The program is free of charge so that our cadets belonging to economically weaker section of society also benefit for the program. Cadets will also receive certificate from the Centre on successful completion of the program.

The NCC Group has made arrangements to create awareness, facilitate link and mobilize suitable cadets for enrolment into the project. Representatives of United Nations Development Program would visit each Combined Annual Training Camps (CATCs) of the current Training Year to explain the benefits of the scheme directly to the senior cadets. Existing senior and recently NCC passed out cadets may seek further information from their respective NCC Units.

