Tragic Incident During Birthday Party in Nagpur: 22-Year-Old Drowns in Swimming Pool

Nagpur: A tragic accident occurred at a farmhouse near Pandhurna village under the jurisdiction of Wathoda Police Station in Nagpur, where a 22-year-old youth, Pranjal Nitin Rawale, drowned in a swimming pool during a birthday celebration. The Wathoda police have registered a case of accidental death, and further investigation is underway.

According to reports, Pranjal had gone to Golden Valley Farmhouse on the night of April 29 with 8 to 10 friends to celebrate the birthday of his friend Prashik Maheshkar. Around 2 to 3 AM, while swimming in the pool, Pranjal suddenly drowned.

His friends immediately pulled him out of the water and rushed him to Government Medical College and Hospital (Medical) for treatment, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Upon receiving information, Wathoda police arrived at the scene and began preliminary inquiries. Based on the medical report, an accidental death case has been registered. Both Pranjal and Prashik were employed with a cable company providing broadband services.

While the initial investigation has not revealed any foul play, police are continuing to collect evidence and conduct a detailed inquiry into the incident.

