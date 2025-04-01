Tragic Hit-and-Run in Nagpur: Man Dies After Being Abandoned

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a shocking incident that has left the city in disbelief, a car driver who had initially promised to take an injured motorcyclist to the hospital instead abandoned him under a flyover, leading to the victim’s tragic death due to excessive bleeding.

The deceased, identified as Krishna Bulse, a resident of Ayodhya Nagar, Hudkeshwar, succumbed to his injuries after being left untreated for hours. The police discovered his body around 5:30 AM and have since launched an investigation into the matter.

Accident on National Cancer Institute Road

According to reports, Krishna Bulse and his coworker, Rupesh Walke, both construction workers, were returning home on a motorcycle from a work site in Gumgaon on Monday night. As they were passing by the National Cancer Institute, a white car hit their bike from behind, causing both riders to be thrown onto the road. Krishna suffered a severe head injury due to the impact.

Several workers from a nearby gas pipeline construction site gathered at the scene. Sensing the growing crowd, the car driver stopped instead of fleeing. He offered to take Krishna to the hospital, and both Rupesh and the bystanders trusted his word, assuming he would prioritize medical help.

Cruel Betrayal: Injured Man Thrown Under Flyover

Krishna, in excruciating pain, cried out for help as he was placed in the car. However, fear of legal consequences gripped the driver, and instead of heading to the hospital, he drove towards the Chinch Bhavan Flyover. In a shocking act of inhumanity, the driver stopped under the flyover, dragged the critically injured Krishna out of the vehicle, and abandoned him in the darkness before speeding away.

Throughout the night, Krishna lay there, bleeding profusely. By the time help arrived in the morning, he had succumbed to his injuries due to excessive blood loss.

Police Investigation Underway

When Rupesh Walke failed to receive any updates about Krishna’s treatment, he informed Krishna’s wife and alerted the police. Officers from Beltarodi, Hudkeshwar, and Hingna police stations initiated a search, only to discover that Krishna was not admitted to any nearby hospitals, including Mayo and Government Medical College.

A frantic search led to the discovery of Krishna’s lifeless body under the Chinch Bhavan Flyover at around 3:30 AM. By then, the car driver had fled the scene.

The Hingna Police have registered a case and launched a manhunt for the absconding driver. Further investigations are underway.

This heart-wrenching incident has raised concerns about road safety and accountability, highlighting the urgent need for stringent measures against hit-and-run cases. Authorities are urging witnesses to come forward with any information that could help bring the accused to justice.

