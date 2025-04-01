Nagpur Police Commissioner Chairs Peace Committee Meeting

Advertisement



Nagpur: A Peace Committee meeting was successfully held today on Tuesday at 7:00 PM at Aggarwal Bhavan under the jurisdiction of Tehsil Police Station, organized under the leadership of Nagpur City Police Commissioner Dr. Ravindra Kumar Singhal. The meeting was convened for members of the Peace Committee from police stations including Tehsil, Kotwali, and Ganeshpeth, which fall under Zone 3.

The primary objective of the meeting was to ensure that upcoming religious festivals are celebrated peacefully, fostering harmony among all communities. Given past incidents affecting law and order in areas under the Ganeshpeth and Tehsil police stations, the authorities aimed to maintain peace and ensure that the daily lives of citizens remain undisturbed.

The meeting commenced at 5:00 PM, with Peace Committee members sharing their thoughts. Representatives from different religious communities assured the police of their cooperation in celebrating festivals peacefully. They also commended the Nagpur Police for their vigilance and efforts in handling previous law-and-order situations effectively. The committee members acknowledged that the firm leadership of Police Commissioner Dr. Singhal played a crucial role in preventing major mishaps in past disturbances.

During the meeting, the Police Commissioner addressed the members and emphasized that such peace meetings would continue regularly. He stated that a Peace Committee member does not require an identification card; rather, their work for the betterment of society is their true identity. Dr. Singhal also pointed out that while certain areas like Chitnis Park, Bhaldarpura, Hansapuri, Timki, Sheetla Mata Chowk, and Geetanjali Talkies Chowk are home to people from diverse religious backgrounds, past disturbances were not common. He described recent incidents as accidental and assured that those responsible for inciting violence would be dealt with strictly by the police.

He further remarked on the importance of civic responsibility in maintaining peace, especially in times when incidents at the national level can influence local situations. Acknowledging that police officers were injured during past riots, he praised their bravery and stated that proactive measures, including deploying 478 gas shields and firing four warning shots, were necessary to control the situation. The police had to resort to baton charges to disperse rioters, and those involved were apprehended the same day. He noted that 99.99% of the people desire peace, and the violence was limited to just a small 800-meter stretch of two roads.

Dr. Singhal made it clear that those who took advantage of the darkness to cause unrest would not be spared. Authorities are using video footage to track down the culprits. He urged citizens to celebrate upcoming festivals with unity, encouraging participation from children, women, and youth to showcase communal harmony. The Commissioner praised the work of senior officers, including ACPs and DCPs, in maintaining law and order and reiterated that the police will continue to uphold peace and security.

He also urged citizens to change their mindset regarding law enforcement, stating, “Police officers are our friends and family. Do not instill fear of the police in young children. However, troublemakers should indeed fear the law.”

The meeting was attended by senior police officers, including Additional Police Commissioner Dr. Shivaji Rathod, Joint Police Commissioner Nisar Tamboli, Deputy Commissioner of Police Mahak Swami, and Assistant Commissioner of Police Anita More, along with officers from Tehsil, Kotwali, and Ganeshpeth police stations. ACP Anita More concluded the meeting by extending gratitude to all attendees.

The Peace Committee meeting was a successful initiative under the leadership of the Nagpur Police Commissioner, bringing together members of all communities, senior officers, and police personnel to reinforce the commitment to law and order in the city.

