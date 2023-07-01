Tragic Bus Accident in Buldhana: Expired PUC Found on Nagpur-based Vidarbha Travels Bus

Nagpur: A devastating bus accident occurred on the Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway in Maharashtra, resulting in the loss of 26 lives and numerous injuries. The ill-fated bus, owned by Vidarbha Travels based in Nagpur, was en route from Nagpur to Pune. Disturbingly, investigations revealed that the bus had an expired Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate, which was valid only until March 10, 2022.

The incident unfolded at around 2 am on Saturday in Buldhana district. Deputy SP Baburao Mahamuni of Buldhana Police stated, “A total of 25 bodies were recovered from the bus bearing registration number MH-29/BE 1819. There were 33 passengers on board, out of which 6-8 sustained injuries. The injured individuals have been shifted to Buldhana Civil Hospital.”

Regrettably, another victim succumbed to injuries later on. The bus driver, fortunately, survived the accident, according to Buldhana SP Sunil Kadasane.

“The bus was carrying 33 passengers, out of which 26 lost their lives, and 7 sustained injuries. The driver survived and informed us that the bus overturned after a tire burst, causing a fire,” explained SP Sunil Kadasane.

In response to the tragic incident, a compensation amount of Rs 5 lakh has been announced for the families of the victims.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, will visit the accident site. Additionally, an official inquiry has been ordered by the Chief Minister into the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Expressing deep sorrow over the horrific accident on the Samruddhi Expressway near Sindkhedaraja in Buldhana district, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde extended condolences to the bereaved families. He has sanctioned financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to the relatives of the deceased. Distressed by the tragedy, the Chief Minister has called for a thorough investigation into the incident.

Upon receiving news of the accident, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde immediately contacted the Buldhana Collector and Superintendent of Police to gather information. He instructed them to provide immediate assistance to the victims and ensure that the injured receive prompt medical treatment at government expense.

The Yavatmal District Collector’s office has established a helpline number: 07232-240720.

Authorities have confirmed that the bus was registered with the Yavatmal Regional Transport Office on January 24, 2020. While the bus fitness was valid until March 10, 2024, the troubling discovery of an expired PUC, valid only until March 10, 2023, raises concerns about maintenance and compliance.

