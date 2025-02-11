Tragic Accident in Butibori: Car Plunges into Open Well, Three Young Men Die Instantly

Nagpur: A heart-wrenching incident occurred last night in the Butibori MIDC area of the district. A speeding car lost control and plunged into an open well by the roadside, resulting in the immediate death of all three young men inside. The deceased include two brothers. The victims have been identified as Suraj Siddharth Chavan (34, Butibori), Sajan Siddharth Chavan (27, Butibori), and Sandeep Chavan (27, R. Butibori).

The horrific accident took place around 11:30 PM. The sudden loss of control over the car led to it veering off the road and into the open well. The well, which was about fifteen feet deep, caused the car to submerge completely, trapping the young men inside. Local residents immediately alerted the Butibori police, fire department, and emergency services upon witnessing the accident.

Upon reaching the scene, police and fire department personnel swiftly initiated rescue operations. However, by the time the car was pulled out of the well, all three individuals had already lost their lives.

Initial investigations suggest that one of the young men was learning to drive at the time of the accident. The lack of any protective barriers or covers around the well is believed to have contributed to the severity of the incident. Experts emphasize the need for installing barriers and implementing more safety measures in public places to prevent such accidents.

The tragic event has left the victims’ families devastated and has spread a wave of sorrow throughout the community. The police are conducting a thorough investigation of the accident site. There is a pressing need for more effective safety measures to prevent such incidents in the future.