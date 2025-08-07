Tragedy on Nagpur Highway: Truck crushes 6 kids in Gadchiroli, 4 dead, 2 critical

Advertisement



Nagpur/Gadchiroli: In a horrific incident that has shocked Maharashtra, a speeding unidentified truck rammed into six children while they were exercising on the roadside near Katli village along the Gadchiroli-Nagpur National Highway early Thursday morning. Four of the six victims have died, two on the spot and two during treatment at the district hospital. The remaining two are in critical condition and have been shifted to Nagpur for advanced medical care.

The tragic mishap occurred on the Gadchiroli–Armori stretch, a route known for heavy traffic and frequent speeding. According to initial reports, the six young boys were engaged in their morning workout routine along the roadside when the truck suddenly veered and struck them with brutal force. The driver fled the scene, and efforts are on to identify and trace the vehicle.

Gold Rate 05 Aug 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,00,700 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 93,700/- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,13,200/- Platinum ₹ 46,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The impact of the tragedy has plunged Katli village into mourning. Enraged by the accident and what they allege as negligence in enforcing speed control on the highway, angry villagers gathered at the accident site and attempted to block the national highway in protest. Gadchiroli Police rushed to the scene to manage the situation and ensure order.

Chief Minister announces ex-gratia relief

Expressing grief over the incident, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took to social media, terming the tragedy as “deeply painful and unfortunate.” He announced Rs 4 lakh financial aid to each of the families of the deceased.

“This accident on the Gadchiroli-Nagpur highway that claimed the lives of four youths is heartbreaking. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. We stand with them in this hour of grief,” Fadnavis stated.

He further added that the state government will bear the full cost of treatment for the two injured survivors. “They are currently being treated at Gadchiroli District Hospital and arrangements are being made to shift them to Nagpur via helicopter for advanced care,” he said.

Investigation Underway

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to trace the truck and its driver. Authorities have assured strict action against those responsible. In the meantime, the district administration has appealed to the villagers to maintain calm and cooperate with law enforcement.

The heartbreaking incident has once again raised serious concerns about highway safety in remote districts like Gadchiroli, where lack of speed regulation and roadside infrastructure often leads to such avoidable tragedies.