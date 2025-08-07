Parents Say They Were Betrayed — Know What Happened Inside Narayana School

Advertisement



Nagpur/Yavatmal — A storm of anger and disbelief has erupted in Yavatmal as over 100 parents accuse Narayana School of betrayal and exploitation, following the shocking revelation that the school is not affiliated with CBSE beyond Class 9 — contrary to what was promised for the past two years.

Gold Rate 05 Aug 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,00,700 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 93,700/- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,13,200/- Platinum ₹ 46,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Parents claim they were assured of a CBSE-affiliated education up to Class 10 when they enrolled their children, with many transferring students from reputed institutions based on these claims. However, during a meeting held on July 25, the truth came out — Narayana School Yavatmal only holds CBSE affiliation up to Class 9 for the academic year 2025–26, not Class 10 as advertised.

“This is a clear case of deception and exploitation,” the parents said in a joint statement. “We feel cheated, financially burdened, and emotionally shattered.”

A Shocking Meeting, and Three Disturbing Choices

The meeting, attended by Cluster Principal Ramadevi Srinivasan and a senior official from the school’s Hyderabad headquarters, left parents stunned. They were presented with three unthinkable options:

Send their children to Nagpur (300+ km away) to write exams at another Narayana branch — requiring travel and hotel stays during the critical board exam period. Make students appear under a different school’s name in Yavatmal — raising legal and ethical red flags. Shift to the Maharashtra State Board, effectively forcing students to abandon the CBSE stream they have followed for years.

Parents say these options were forced upon them without prior notice, with an ultimatum: agree or take your child’s Transfer Certificate (TC) by July 31 — a deadline announced just as most schools in the city had closed their admissions.

“We were cornered. We had already paid ₹30,000 to ₹40,000 in fees. With no alternative left, many of us were pressured into signing a ‘parent consent form’, just to keep our kids in school,” one parent shared.

Questions Raised, Trust Broken

“How can a reputed national brand deceive families like this?” asked one outraged parent. “Our children’s future is hanging in the balance, and the school shows no accountability.”

Parents have also taken issue with the silence of Cluster Principal Ramadevi Srinivasan, who they say was fully aware of the affiliation status but chose to stay quiet throughout the meeting.

“She was the face of Narayana in Yavatmal. Her silence now is not just disappointing — it’s incriminating,” they said.

Legal Action and Complaints to Follow

The parent group is now taking the matter to:

Education authorities

Consumer courts

CBSE Board

Maharashtra State Education Department

They are also consulting legal experts to explore further remedies.

“If this kind of academic deceit is allowed to go unchecked, more students across India will suffer. It’s a violation of our children’s educational rights,” the group emphasized.

As the controversy deepens, the reputation of one of India’s largest school chains is under fire, and so is the future of dozens of innocent students in Yavatmal.