Traffic signals only a showpiece in Nagpur

Nagpur: While Nagpur Municipal Corporation is busy with the beautification of the city, we forgot to beautify the ‘signals of the city.’

Confused? We are talking about the traffic signals in the city which don’t work and are only standing tall for showcase. Interestingly, these signals do not work in the busiest squares of Nagpur– Sitabuldi, Ajni bridge..and the list goes on.

Advertisement

Who is to be blamed here? Most traffic signals come under the NMC, however the local body authority has failed to maintain them. The signals are one of the reasons for major traffic jams in the city, especially during the office peak hours.

Advertisement

The traffic signal installed at Ajni square hasn’t been functioning since years now which is now posing a threat to the Ajni railway bridge. Iron rods have been installed on the bridge to stop heavy vehicles like trucks and buses. The British-era erection was written off by the concerned authorities a few years ago. The vehicles then tend to crowd the bridge which makes the bridge unsafe for travelling.

Even after several complaints by the citizens, the NMC has failed to address the major issues of the city.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement