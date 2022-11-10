Drunkard kills neighbour in Hazaripahad Slums, arrested

Nagpur: Tension ran high in Hazaripahad slums in Gittikhadan Police Station area as a drunkard man killed his neighbour on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Umesh Dhurve (40). The accused Ganesh Shivankar (50) has been arrested.

Advertisement

According to police, the deceased Umesh and accused Ganesh were neighbours. Umesh was a painter, while Ganesh was addicted to liquor. Ganesh often abused the locals. On Wednesday, Umesh returned home from work.

Advertisement

As the accused Ganesh started abusing him, a scuffle broke out between the two.Ganesh hit Umesh on head with a wooden rod. Due to the hit, Umesh collapsed on the ground. He was rushed to the hospital where he breathed his last.

Gittikhadan Police registered a case under Section 302 of the IPC against the accused Ganesh Shivankar and put him behind the bars. Further probe is underway.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement