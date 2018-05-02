Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Wed, Nov 20th, 2019

Traffic Park Road to be closed till March 31, 2020

Nagpur: The road between Dharampeth Zend chowk to Traffic Park Road will be closed till March 31, 2020 due to the construction of Cement Concrete road project.

NMC has issued instructions in that regard. Under this project concretisation is being done on Gokulpeth Bazar road, Coffee House Chowk (West High Court Road) to Ram Nagar Hilltop and Coffee House square to Dharampeth Zenda Chowk to Gajanan Mandir to Traffic Park.

Due to this work, the road between Dharampeth Zenda Chowk to Traffic Park will remain closed from November 25,2019 to March 31, 2020

