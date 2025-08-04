Traffic Diversions Announced Near Gangabai Ghat Due to Bridge Construction in Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur: A significant infrastructure project is set to begin in Nagpur under the jurisdiction of the Cotton Market Traffic Division. Construction of a new bridge over the Hattila Nala near Gangabai Ghat will be undertaken by Suvichar Construction Company and will continue from August 5 to August 20, 2025.

As a result, traffic movement from Mahal’s Zenda Chowk toward Gangabai Ghat will be completely restricted during this period. Since this route typically experiences heavy traffic, the traffic department has arranged alternate routes to prevent congestion.

Gold Rate 04 Aug 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,00,300 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 93,300/- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,12,100/- Platinum ₹ 46,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Alternate Traffic Routes Announced:

Vehicles traveling from Zenda Chowk to Gangabai Ghat

➤ Manikpura Chowk → Lakdipul Bus Stop → Gangabai Ghat

➤ Manikpura Chowk → Lakdipul Bus Stop → Gangabai Ghat Vehicles heading from Gangabai Ghat to Zenda Chowk

➤ Mangalwari → Adamshah Chowk → Zenda Chowk

These diversions will remain in effect from August 5 to August 20, 2025.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Lohit Matani has urged citizens to cooperate with the traffic changes and use the designated alternate routes to avoid disruptions.

He further appealed to residents of Nagpur not to view the restriction merely as a hindrance but as a collective effort to ensure timely completion of an important civic project.