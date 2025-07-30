Advertisement



Nagpur: To ensure smooth traffic movement during infrastructure development, the City Traffic Police have issued new traffic diversion notices across major intersections in Nagpur. The diversions, aimed at minimizing congestion and ensuring commuter safety, are related to two separate projects: the underground Metro construction between Freedom Park and the Institute of Science, and cement road work between Campus Square and Futala Turning.

Metro Construction: Traffic Curbs Between Freedom Park and Institute of Science

Maharashtra Metro will begin underground construction work from Freedom Park Metro Station (Morris College Square) to the Institute of Science (DP Road). The project is expected to last approximately 4 months.

Traffic Diversion Period:

From: July 30, 2025

To: August 29, 2025

Gold Rate 30 July 2025 Gold 24 KT 99,000 /- Gold 22 KT 92,100 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,14,900/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Diversion Routes:

For vehicles traveling from Freedom Park Metro Station (Morris College Square) to Institute of Science (DP Road):

Take a right turn at Variety Square , then proceed via Maharajbagh Square as per convenience.

Take a , then proceed via as per convenience. For vehicles traveling from Institute of Science to Freedom Park Metro Station:

Take a left turn from Akashwani Square , then proceed via Samvidhan Square and Institute of Science Square .

Take a , then proceed via and . Alternate (Reverse) Route:

From Institute of Science, take a left at Maharajbagh Square, proceed via Variety Square, or

Take a right at Akashwani Square, continue via Samvidhan Square to reach Freedom Park Metro Station.

Civil Lines Roadwork: Diversion at Campus Square to Ravi Nagar

M/s T&T Infra Limited will undertake cement concrete road work from Campus Square to Futala Turning on Civil Road, Civil Lines. The construction is scheduled to be completed in 30 days.

Traffic Diversion Period:

From: July 30, 2025

To: August 29, 2025

Diversion Route:

Vehicles moving from Amravati Road (Campus Square) to Ravi Nagar Square should now:

Take a left turn at Campus Square,

Then a right turn from Birsamunda Square,

Followed by a left turn via Futala Turning to reach Ravi Nagar Square.

Public Advisory:

The City Traffic Department urges all commuters to follow the diversions strictly and cooperate with traffic personnel. Signage and guidance will be available at diversion points. Commuters are advised to plan their routes in advance to avoid delays.