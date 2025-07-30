MBBS Student Assaulted by Classmate at Mayo Hospital Over Hostel Dispute

Advertisement



Nagpur: A third-year MBBS student at Mayo Hospital sustained internal head injuries after allegedly being assaulted by her own roommate and classmate over a personal dispute.

According to Tehsil Police, both students resided in the same room at the girls’ hostel and had a history of frequent arguments. The victim had earlier raised concerns with hospital authorities and the hostel warden, which reportedly angered the accused.

The assault occurred on July 25, inside the auditorium hall of Mayo Hospital, where a class was in progress. As per the victim’s complaint:

Gold Rate 30 July 2025 Gold 24 KT 99,000 /- Gold 22 KT 92,100 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,14,900/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

She was seated in class when the accused, sitting behind her, suddenly struck her on the head using the seat .

. When she didn’t react, the accused hit her again with a bag .

. The victim claimed that the bag contained a heavy object, which caused internal injuries to her head.

Following the incident, the injured student approached Tehsil Police Station and filed a formal complaint. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.