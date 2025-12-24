Traffic Alert: Phased Shutdown on Samruddhi Expressway from Dec 27 to 29

Traffic to Be Suspended in Phases on Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway from December 27 to 29

Nagpur: In an important update for commuters, traffic on the Nagpur–Mumbai Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway will be suspended in phases between December 27 and December 29 due to infrastructure-related work at select locations along the highway.

According to the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), the temporary traffic closures are required for the installation of gantries under the Highway Traffic Management System (HTMS) on the Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg. The work will be carried out in the Dhamangaon Railway and Chandur Railway areas of Amravati district.

The gantry installation will be executed in five phases over the three-day period. During each phase, traffic on the concerned carriageway will be completely halted for about 45 to 60 minutes. Once the work for a particular phase is completed, traffic on that stretch will be resumed immediately, MSRDC officials said.

MSRDC clarified that the gantries are being installed to ensure smooth, safe, and efficient traffic movement on the expressway. These structures will support systems for traffic monitoring, speed regulation, emergency alerts, and other advanced technical operations, enhancing overall highway safety and management.

Traffic Suspension Schedule

December 27:

At chainage 104.080 to 105.050 (Nandgaon-Vandi area) , the Mumbai-bound carriageway will remain closed between 2 pm to 3 pm or 3 pm to 4 pm .

At chainage , the will remain closed between . December 28:

At chainage 105.065 (Nandgaon-Vandi area) , the Nagpur-bound carriageway will be closed between 2 pm to 3 pm or 3 pm to 4 pm .

At chainage , the will be closed between . December 29:

At chainage 120.300 (Titwa area), the Nagpur-bound carriageway will be closed between 11 am to 12 noon or 12 noon to 1 pm, while the Mumbai-bound carriageway at the same location will remain closed between 3 pm to 4 pm or 4 pm to 5 pm.

MSRDC has appealed to motorists using the Samruddhi Expressway to plan their journeys accordingly, use alternative routes wherever possible, and strictly follow traffic advisories and on-site instructions during the scheduled closures.

