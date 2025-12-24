Land Dispute Turns Violent in Nagpur Village; Uncle Shoots Nephew, Five Injured

Advertisement

Nagpur: A minor dispute over land escalated into a violent clash in Gumgaon village under Hingna police station limits of Nagpur, where an uncle allegedly opened fire on his nephew, leaving five people seriously injured. The incident has triggered panic and tension across the village.

The incident occurred at around 8:30 am on Wednesday at the Devtale family’s residential premises in Gumgaon. According to police, the dispute began after Pravin alias Bablu Chandrakant Devtale parked his car on a common passage behind his uncle Nana Jagannath Devtale’s house, which is used as an access route. An argument over the obstruction soon turned violent.

During the altercation, Pravin and his elder brother Nitin Devtale allegedly attacked Nana Devtale and his son Gajanan Devtale with a spade, causing serious injuries to both. In retaliation, Nana Devtale allegedly fired from a 12-bore gun, hitting his nephew Pravin and Pravin’s friend Vijay Shankarrao Manavar. Nitin Devtale also sustained a severe head injury during the clash.

Pravin Devtale suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and is reported to be in critical condition. Vijay Manavar sustained a bullet injury to his hand. Pravin alias Bablu Devtale, Nitin Devtale, and Vijay Manavar are currently undergoing treatment at Maya Hospital, Butibori. Meanwhile, Nana Devtale and his son Gajanan, who were injured in the spade attack, have been admitted to AIIMS Hospital.

Upon receiving information, Hingna police rushed to the spot and conducted a panchnama. Deputy Commissioner of Police Hrishikesh Reddy and Assistant Commissioner of Police Satish Gurav also visited the crime scene.

Police have registered a case and launched a detailed investigation. Authorities are probing how the accused obtained the firearm and whether he possessed a valid license. Since the accused is currently injured, police questioning has been delayed.

