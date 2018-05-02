Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Tue, Mar 16th, 2021

    Trackman run over by Duranto at Ajni

    Nagpur: An Indian Railway employee patrolling the tracks at Ajni Railway Station lost his life after he was run over by a Duranto train, here on Tuesday.

    The deceased identified as Omprakash Atmaram Raut (38). Raut got married two years ago.

    Raut was patrolling the tracks when the train came barrelling towards Yard hit him at around 10 am. According to railway officials, he suffered severe injuries and died on the spot.

    The death has spared anger among other employees of the railways. The President of the National Railway Mazdoor Union (NRMU) Debashish Bhattacharya said that the railway authorities sure make sure the safety of railway workers and expressed the need of preventive measures in this regards.

