Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) expands its dealer network in Maharashtra with the inauguration of Patni Toyota in Nagpur

Nagpur: Toyota Kirloskar Motor, today, intensified its reach further in the state of Maharashtra with the inauguration of the company’s 374th outlet to enhance its sales and service network support in the Western region. Patni Toyota – the newly inaugurated dealership in Nagpur is well equipped with world-class facilities to cater to 3S (Sales, Service and Spares) requirements of customer, elevating the customer experience to newer heights through its renowned QDR (Quality, Durability and Reliability) philosophy.

Reiterating its ‘Customer First’ philosophy, the company aims to engage with a much wider audience through this new dealership; reinforcing Toyota’s commitment towards providing best-in-class services to its customers in the Western region.

Toyota has been growing consistently over the years, increasing its footprint in the Indian market with a focused approach towards augmenting customer experience, along with launching a slew of new products in varied vehicle segments.

Inaugurated by Mr. N Raja – Deputy Managing Director of Toyota Kirloskar Motor along with Mr. Naresh Patni and Umesh Patni, Dealer Principal – Patni Toyota, the newly unveiled facility spreads over 115000.00 sq. ft. and is an exclusive and independent dealership strengthening Toyota’s existing network, attaining the highest level of customer satisfaction. Patni Toyota is well-resourced with all modern amenities and an entire team of well-trained professionals and service team to ensure the most enjoyable and hassle-free car buying and owning experience for every customer associating with Toyota brand.

In addition to retailing of the entire range of Toyota products in India, the new dealership is fully equipped to provide an array of Toyota’s personalized services to its customers including: Toyota Edge, Express Maintenance, Body & Paint Repair and other Value-Added Services. These services are undertaken by professionals from the best technical institutes supported by Toyota and constantly up-scaled through unique skill trainings of global standards.

Toyota has employed its unique customer centric initiative of Best-in-Town vision to attain the BEST with INNOVATIONS. This is Toyota’s road ahead to offer the most remarkable experience to its customers, to deliver values beyond expectations.

Speaking at the inauguration, Mr. Umesh Patni, Dealer Principal, Patni Toyota said “Toyota Kirloskar Motor is one of the leading automobile brands in the country and it gives us immense pleasure to partner with them in their new journey in Nagpur. Patni Toyota is equipped with best-in-class infrastructure along with a team of trained & dedicated personnel to deliver highest level of customer satisfaction. We are grateful to Toyota Kirloskar Motor, for showing their trust in our operations and we look forward to bringing Toyota’s global standard products and services to the people in the region.”

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. N Raja – Deputy Managing Director of Toyota Kirloskar Motor said “We are glad to further strengthen our dealer network in Maharashtra with this new association in Nagpur. Maharashtra is a highly potential market for Toyota where we aim to offer the renowned Toyota’s premium experience to our valued customers through our channel partner. The opening of this new dealership is a manifestation of our commitment towards our customers in this region. We are confident of our new dealer partner who thoroughly understands this emerging market and contributes to enrich Toyota’s ever-lasting relationship with the customers, ensuring highest customer delight in Sales, Service and Parts. We look forward to a successful partnership with Patni Toyota to meet the growing customer demands and expectations.”

With the opening of this new dealership, Toyota Kirloskar Motor holds 374 customer touch points across different cities in the country. Toyota’s QDR value truly reiterates our highest customer retention in the industry with more than 80% of our customers coming back for our ever-better cars.

As a customer centric company, Toyota is continuously striving to effectively reach out to its current and potential customers through its strong network channels.