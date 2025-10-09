Toxic Cough Syrup Claims 10th Child in Nagpur GMC; CM Yadav Had Visited Earlier

Nagpur: A one-year-old child admitted to Nagpur Government Medical College (GMC) passed away on Thursday afternoon around 4 PM. The child had been under treatment since October 1. This tragic incident marks the 10th death linked to the consumption of a suspected toxic cough syrup at GMC.

CM Mohan Yadav Visited Hours Before the Child’s Death

Earlier in the day, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav had visited GMC to check on the condition of the affected children. Sadly, just hours after his visit, the child succumbed to the illness.

Six Encephalitis Cases Under Treatment at GMC

Currently, six children are being treated for encephalitis (brain fever) at the hospital, four of whom are from Madhya Pradesh. However, doctors suspect that all the recent child deaths are primarily linked to the consumption of the same contaminated cough syrup.

Several of the admitted children have developed severe kidney complications — a symptom consistent with toxic syrup poisoning. The incident has once again raised serious questions about the safety and quality control of pediatric medicines in India.