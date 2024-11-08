Tough Battle Ahead in Nagpur Assembly Elections: Who Holds the Edge?

Advertisement

Nagpur: As the Assembly election fervor intensifies, political leaders across parties are actively campaigning for their candidates. Each Assembly candidate is also rallying through their constituencies, hoping to win over voters. With Nagpur, the state’s second capital and centrally located in the country, all eyes are on who might hold sway in this significant region. In an exclusive with Nagpur Today, senior journalist Pradeep Maitra shares his perspectives on the unfolding political landscape.

High Hopes for Fadnavis in South-West Nagpur

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is running for the sixth time from the South-West Nagpur constituency. Although Congress has fielded Praful Gudhe Patil against him, Maitra predicts a strong advantage for Fadnavis, suggesting that he is likely to secure victory in this constituency.

Nitin Raut Favored in North Nagpur

Congress candidate Nitin Raut stands as a popular choice in North Nagpur, and Maitra believes he has a strong chance of winning. The main contest here is between Congress’ Nitin Raut and BJP’s Milind Mane, though 26 candidates in total are vying for seats in this constituency. However, Maitra highlights that Raut, the current MLA, holds a considerable advantage.

Three-Way Contest in West Nagpur

In West Nagpur, Congress has fielded incumbent MLA Vikas Thakre, while BJP’s Sudhakar Kohale and independent candidate Narendra Jichkar also compete for the seat. Maitra suggests that Thakre has a solid standing, though the entry of an independent candidate makes the battle intense.

Close Fight in South Nagpur

South Nagpur is set for a head-to-head between BJP’s incumbent MLA Mohan Mate and Congress’ Girish Pandav. This constituency stands out as one without any intra-party rebellion, adding a straightforward but tough fight for BJP against Congress.

Krishna Khopde Strong in East Nagpur

In East Nagpur, a traditionally BJP stronghold, MLA Krishna Khopde is seen as the leading candidate. With several candidates, including NCP’s Duneswar Pethe, former councilor Purushottam Hajare, and senior NCP leader Abha Pande in the fray, the race is expected to be multi-dimensional. However, Maitra believes Khopde’s chances are particularly favorable.

Congress’ Bunty Shelke Has Edge in Nagpur Central

In Nagpur Central, Congress’ Bunty Shelke from the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition is up against BJP’s Pravin Datke and Ramesh Punekar. While the campaigns are underway, Shelke has expressed high confidence in securing victory, a sentiment that Maitra supports, indicating Shelke’s strong prospects in this constituency.

These developments signal high-stakes battles across Nagpur constituencies, each with its own unique dynamics that will shape the outcome of this election season.

