Torrential rains disrupt life in Nagpur

Nagpur: Though heavy rain on Thursday brought much-needed respite from humid weather for Nagpurians, the locals and commuters passing through the city was in for severe trouble owing to waist-deep water logging in many low-level areas. While choked nullas adding another woe in this stern condition.

This had led causing traffic snarls across the city, forcing road traffic to be diverted to alternative routes due to water-logging in the low lying areas.

Nagpur is receiving continuous rainfall since yesterday. Regional Meteorological Center (RMC) Nagpur has issued an Orange warning for Nagpur city. Thunderstorm with lightning & Light to moderate rainfall very likely to continue at most places over Nagpur & Wardha, at many places over Bhandara, Chandrapur & Yavatmal, at few places over Amravati & Gondia & at isolated places over Gadchiroli, Akola & Washim districts of Vidarbha for next three hours.

RMC in their latest update also issued an orange alert for Vidarbha as it will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorm with lightning at isolated places.

NMC has also issued numbers for any emergency such as waterlogging or fallen tree, call NMC’s Emergency Management Control Room for quick help at 0712-2567029, 0712-567777.