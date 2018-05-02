Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |

    Torrential rains disrupt life in Nagpur

    Nagpur: Though heavy rain on Thursday brought much-needed respite from humid weather for Nagpurians, the locals and commuters passing through the city was in for severe trouble owing to waist-deep water logging in many low-level areas. While choked nullas adding another woe in this stern condition.

    This had led causing traffic snarls across the city, forcing road traffic to be diverted to alternative routes due to water-logging in the low lying areas.

    Nagpur is receiving continuous rainfall since yesterday. Regional Meteorological Center (RMC) Nagpur has issued an Orange warning for Nagpur city. Thunderstorm with lightning & Light to moderate rainfall very likely to continue at most places over Nagpur & Wardha, at many places over Bhandara, Chandrapur & Yavatmal, at few places over Amravati & Gondia & at isolated places over Gadchiroli, Akola & Washim districts of Vidarbha for next three hours.

    RMC in their latest update also issued an orange alert for Vidarbha as it will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorm with lightning at isolated places.

    NMC has also issued numbers for any emergency such as waterlogging or fallen tree, call NMC’s Emergency Management Control Room for quick help at 0712-2567029, 0712-567777.

     

     

    Trending In Nagpur
    नागपुरात महागाईच्या विरोधात कॉंग्रेसची भर पावसात सायकल यात्रा
    नागपुरात महागाईच्या विरोधात कॉंग्रेसची भर पावसात सायकल यात्रा
    Congress leaders stage ‘cycle morcha’ in Nagpur over price hike of essential commodities
    Congress leaders stage ‘cycle morcha’ in Nagpur over price hike of essential commodities
    PILs on Ajni Vann ‘premature,’ let Tree Authority decide first: HC
    PILs on Ajni Vann ‘premature,’ let Tree Authority decide first: HC
    Man booked for abetting wife’s suicide in Yashodhara Nagar
    Man booked for abetting wife’s suicide in Yashodhara Nagar
    Torrential rains disrupt life in Nagpur
    Torrential rains disrupt life in Nagpur
    सौरभ दुबे यांचा कार्यकर्त्यांसह आम आदमी पार्टीमध्ये प्रवेश
    सौरभ दुबे यांचा कार्यकर्त्यांसह आम आदमी पार्टीमध्ये प्रवेश
    अब जानवर भगाने के नाम पर लूट
    अब जानवर भगाने के नाम पर लूट
    महापौर कक्षात बसपाने धरणे दिली
    महापौर कक्षात बसपाने धरणे दिली
    Another case of fraud registered against notorious Satish Baghel
    Another case of fraud registered against notorious Satish Baghel
    एका प्रकरणाच्या तपासात जुन्या चोरीचा छडा
    एका प्रकरणाच्या तपासात जुन्या चोरीचा छडा
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145