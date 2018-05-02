Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Thu, Jul 8th, 2021

    Man booked for abetting wife’s suicide in Yashodhara Nagar

    Nagpur: Yashodhara Nagar Police have booked a 36-year-old man allegedly for abetting his wife’s suicide. Komal Yogesh Dhokne (28) had committed suicide by drinking poison on January 21,2020. Earlier cops had registered a case of accidental death. However, during the probe, it came to fore that continuous harassment forced the deceased to take the extreme step.

    Cops have booked accused husband Yogesh Bhaurao Dhokne for harassing Komal for dowry and provoking her to commit suicide.

    According to police sources, Komal would face constant harassment over dowry at the hands of accused Yogesh. Yogesh would regularly beat up Komal seeking money from her parents. Annoyed of prolonged physical and mental torture, Komal took the drastic step.

    Trending In Nagpur
    नागपुरात महागाईच्या विरोधात कॉंग्रेसची भर पावसात सायकल यात्रा
    नागपुरात महागाईच्या विरोधात कॉंग्रेसची भर पावसात सायकल यात्रा
    Congress leaders stage ‘cycle morcha’ in Nagpur over price hike of essential commodities
    Congress leaders stage ‘cycle morcha’ in Nagpur over price hike of essential commodities
    PILs on Ajni Vann ‘premature,’ let Tree Authority decide first: HC
    PILs on Ajni Vann ‘premature,’ let Tree Authority decide first: HC
    Man booked for abetting wife’s suicide in Yashodhara Nagar
    Man booked for abetting wife’s suicide in Yashodhara Nagar
    Torrential rains disrupt life in Nagpur
    Torrential rains disrupt life in Nagpur
    सौरभ दुबे यांचा कार्यकर्त्यांसह आम आदमी पार्टीमध्ये प्रवेश
    सौरभ दुबे यांचा कार्यकर्त्यांसह आम आदमी पार्टीमध्ये प्रवेश
    अब जानवर भगाने के नाम पर लूट
    अब जानवर भगाने के नाम पर लूट
    महापौर कक्षात बसपाने धरणे दिली
    महापौर कक्षात बसपाने धरणे दिली
    Another case of fraud registered against notorious Satish Baghel
    Another case of fraud registered against notorious Satish Baghel
    एका प्रकरणाच्या तपासात जुन्या चोरीचा छडा
    एका प्रकरणाच्या तपासात जुन्या चोरीचा छडा
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145