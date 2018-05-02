Man booked for abetting wife’s suicide in Yashodhara Nagar

Nagpur: Yashodhara Nagar Police have booked a 36-year-old man allegedly for abetting his wife’s suicide. Komal Yogesh Dhokne (28) had committed suicide by drinking poison on January 21,2020. Earlier cops had registered a case of accidental death. However, during the probe, it came to fore that continuous harassment forced the deceased to take the extreme step.

Cops have booked accused husband Yogesh Bhaurao Dhokne for harassing Komal for dowry and provoking her to commit suicide.

According to police sources, Komal would face constant harassment over dowry at the hands of accused Yogesh. Yogesh would regularly beat up Komal seeking money from her parents. Annoyed of prolonged physical and mental torture, Komal took the drastic step.