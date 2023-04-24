Torana Inc. Invites Dr. Kanchan Naidu for session onFinancial Awareness, Investment & Retirement Planning

Torana Inc. invited Dr. Kanchan Naidu to take a session on Financial Awareness, Investment & Retirement Planning for employees.

Dr. Naidu is a CFA, MBA (Finance) & has done her Ph.D. on topic ‘An Analytical Study of the Working and the Management of National Stock Exchange (1993-2008) with reference to Securities Market’. She holds multiple diplomas related to Finance & has done a couple of Management Development Programs in Singapore. She is empaneled by Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) as a certified Financial Resource Person as well as by PFRDA (Pension Fund Regulatory and DevelopmentAuthority) to conduct Financial Education workshops.Dr. Naidu is presently working with Shree Ramdeobaba College of Engineering and Management in the department of Management Technology as an Associate Professor – Finance.

Mr. Shyam Khakare, Director welcomed Dr. Kanchan Naidu. She started her session with a disclaimer stating that her job is to share the pros & cons of different financial instruments & not recommend any specific instrument as she is not a broker. She then covered a variety of topics which instantly raised a lot of interest in employees, as everyone understands that financial planning is the need of the hour.

She explained the difference between savings & investments. During her entire talk, she gave numerous tips on planning finances & retirement. She spoke about different financial instruments & relatively better options to opt for in every category.

She finally opened the forum for questions & was asked multiple questions by the eager employees. The session ended with a vote of thanks. The session was specially conducted by Torana Inc. in April as it is the start of financial year & was highly appreciated by all.

