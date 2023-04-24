In a first post-pandemic, all organs of mishap victim donated in Nagpur

A complete donation in which the heart, a pair of lungs, kidneys, and corneas, liver and pancreas were donated was witnessed in the city on April 23

Nagpur: “Our son will remain alive in many people in the form of his organs — heart and lungs,” said family members of 27-year-old Ganesh Namdeo Masram, while giving consent for donating his organs.

For the first time after the Covid pandemic, a complete donation in which the heart, a pair of lungs, kidneys, and corneas, liver and pancreas were donated was witnessed in the city on April 23.

The organs were retrieved successfully after doctors at Aureus Hospital declared him brain dead. Ganesh had suffered severe injuries in a road accident. Despite all their efforts, doctors couldn’t save him. Ganesh succumbed to his injuries. This is after a long time that lungs and heart were retrieved successfully and sent to the needy at Gurugram and Mumbai respectively.

In the past too, the retrieval of lungs and heart was done at Nagpur, but did not reach the recipients because of medical limitations. On April 19, Ganesh, a private employee at post Ladai, taluka Kalmeshwar, district Nagpur, was riding a two-wheeler when he met with an accident at Kalamba near Kalmeshwar, and suffered severe head injury. He was admitted to Aureus Hospital. His MRI brain test showed brain stem damage. A team of doctors treated him for 3 days, but his condition continued deteriorating, and he was declared brain dead on April 22.

The team of doctors included Critical Care Physician Dr Parikshit Mahajan, Neurosurgeons Dr Anant Singh Rajput and Dr Ashish Ganjare, Dr Ninad Shrikhande and ICU team. When Aniruddha Koparkar and Dinesh Mandpe counselled the family of Masram, father Namdeo and cousins Dinesh and Ashok immediately consented. Zonal Transplant Coordination Committee (ZTCC), Nagpur Committee, State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (SOTTO) and National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) came into picture and allocated organs by national guidelines.

As per the consent by relatives the organs like lungs, heart, liver, both kidneys, pancreas, and pair of corneas were retrieved and given for its utilisation. ZTCC-Nagpur Team with its President Dr Sanjay Kolte, Secretary- Dr Rahul Saxena, Zone Coordinator Veena Wathore and Dinesh Mandape provided momentum to the process.

Lungs were given to a 45- year man at Medanta Hospital, Delhi NCR, (Gurugram), heart to a 64-year man at Jupiter Hospital, Thane, liver to a 63- year old man at Seven Star Hospital, Nagpur; two kidneys to 1 45-years old man at Wockhardt hospital and second to a 40-year old woman at Care Hospital. Pancreas were found medically unfit while a pair of pancreas were given to Madhav Netra Pedhi. Relatives gave their refusal for the donation of corneas.

A Seven Star team of surgeons Dr Rajanikanth Patcha, Dr Prasanna Gopal, Anaesthesiologists: Dr Gopi Krishnan and Dr Ellango AP, Transplant Co-ordinator- Dr Shafi Khan and Dr Sandip Nagmote, Dr Poonam Sarda, Dr Girish Gautam, Sister Madhulika, Sister Ashwini Tawade worked under Dr Prashat Rahate. Dr Sameer Chaubey – Nephrologist, Dr Sanjay Kolte – Transplant surgeon, Dr Nishant BawankuleAnesthetist, Transplant Coordinator – Payal K Choudhary looked after the procedure at Wockhardt hospital.

The second kidney retrieved and transplanted at Care hospital by the team of Dr Ashwinikumar Khandekar Nephrologist, Dr Ravi Deshmukh, Urologist; Dr Ritesh Satarday and Dr Nitin Chopde, Anaesthetist Transplant CoordinatorShubhangi Pokale. Donor and recipient’s organs cross match was done by Dr Shailendra Mundhada, Dhruv Pathology laboratory. Post Mortem was done under the guidance of Dr Anindya Mukherjee, Head, Department of Forensic Science, Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

While carrying heart and lungs to the airport a green corridor was created. At Aureus hospital, the staff created the honour corridor and paid tributes to the donor and provided free ambulance service upto their residence.

