Nagpur: Little Jewels Kindergarten, a Feeder Kindergarten of Jain International School, Nagpur hosted its first ever virtual inter-school event, ‘Topsy Turvy Zip Zap Zoom Talent Hunt 2020-21’ for the Topsy Turvy year 2020-21. The objective of this event was to provide a platform to all the kindergartners from all over India to showcase their skills and talents.

The theme of the event was to participate, masked, distanced and with washed hands and enjoy the Talent Hunt !!

After eliciting a tremendous response each year physically, the host school announced a series of virtual competitions keeping in mind the unprecedented COVID induced global predicament.

Over 350 students from various schools participated in the event. The various competitions conducted in this event were Singsational (Singing) & Just a Minute! (Elocution) competitions for U.KG., Twinkle Toes (Dance) & Copy Cat (Mimicry) competitions for L.KG., Recitare (Poemrecitation) & Flight of Fancy (Fancy dress) competitions for Nursery, ‘Twin it, to Win it! (Fashion Show) & Recitare (Poem recitation)competitions for Pre-Nursery.

◇ The winners of the U.KG., Singsational competition (English category) were Etash Mandaviya (1st) & Gauree Watkar (2nd).

◇ The winners of the U.KG., Singsational competition (Hindi category) were Avya Pathak (1st) & Hriddhisha Shahare (2nd).

◇ The winners of the U.KG., Just a Minute competition were Umang Kariya (1st) & Sameeksha Acharya (2nd).

◇ The winners of the L.KG., Twinkle Toes competition (English category) were Anika Nasare (1st) & Eshaan Lalwani (2nd).

◇ The winners of the L.KG., Twinkle Toes competition (Hindi category) were Krishha Jain (1st) & Mishka Jain (2nd).

◇ The winners of the L.KG., Copy Cat competition were Chinmayee Deshmukh(1st) & Aarna Agrawal (2nd).

◇ The winners of the Nursery, Recitare competition (English category) were Shrejal Pathrabe (1st) & Trisha Joshi (2nd).

◇ The winners of the Nursery, Recitare competition (Hindi category) were Devyansh Acharya & Aaradhya Mukim.

◇ The winners of the Nursery, Flight of Fancy competition were Khushank Bora (1st) & Jaisahajveer Singh Bagga (2nd).

◇ The winners of the Pre-Nursery, Recitare competition (English category) were Kavya Sharma (1st) & Dhruvi Harkhani (2nd).

◇ The winners of the Pre-Nursery, Recitare competition (Hindi category) were Kushagri Jain (1st) & Anvay Sontakke (2nd).

◇ The winners of the Pre-Nursery, ‘Twin it, to Win it!’ competition, the winners wereKavya Sharma (1st) & Dhruvi Harkhani(2nd).

Awards for the Maximum Participation & the Maximum Prizes won were awarded to Bhavan’s Bhagwandas Purohit Vidya Mandir, Srikrishna Nagar, Wathoda, Nagpur.

The Management, the Sr. Principal, Mrs. Anmol Badjatia and the parents appreciated the efforts of Ms. Pooja Puniyani, Co-ordinator of Little Jewels Kindergarten & her team.



