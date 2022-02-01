Top Cop’s ‘Meme’ after students protest in Nagpur wins netizens’ heart!

Nagpur: Misguided by the video of social media influencer Hindustani Bhau, class X and XII students on Monday, switched to hooliganism in Nagpur. Some students also reportedly broke the glasses of a Star Bus and a private school bus by pelting stones as a part of an agitation demanding Online-examination. The series of events was followed by a couple of FIRs being registered against over 100 students and Hindustani Bhau alias Vikas Fhatak, who was nabbed by Dharavi Police yesterday.

Taking cognizance into the matter, Nagpur Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar took it to Twitter with a Meme and a Heartwarming message, which won netizens’ hearts in no time!

CP Kumar used a popular Drake meme to educate young students of their right to protest; however, urged them to adopt a civilized way to stage a demonstration.

Comparing two images – one of vandalized buses and one with text message – the Top Cop cautioned students that offence against you, harmful for your future career. While acknowledging their right of protest, he later used text messages which read, “Yes you have the right to protest, but in lawful parameters only.”

Kumar also uploaded a heart-whelming message that left social media in aww!

APPEAL FOR STUDENTS

My Dear young students of Nagpur,

We saw you on the streets yesterday protesting against offline examinations. There was violence during the protest including some buses being vandalised.

Despite having full sympathy for my young friends, we had to register offences and the violators were being identified through CCTV footage.

Today I believe some vested interests are again provoking students to come out on the streets. During the said agitation, there is likely to be a law and order situation which may turn ugly.

I appeal to all students and their family members:

1. Please do not come out on the streets. Any such assembly would be illegal.

2. Offences may be registered against you which would be very adversarial for your future career. (It all reflects in your character verification all through).

3. It is better to be indoors as of now and follow Covid Appropriate Behaviour and Covid guidelines.

4. Though you have a right to protest, it must be within lawful parameters.

5. Parents/ Guardians are requested not to expose their children to any illegality.

NAGPUR CITY POLICE, reads the message.

By Shubham Nagdeve