Budget 2022: “Satisfied as citizens but sadden as businessmen,” says angst Nagpur Traders

Nagpur: The Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented on Tuesday, presented the Union Budget of FY 2022-23, amid the third wave of novel Coronavirus (Covid-19). The Budget forces on infrastructure, social engineering and health services, which delights us as citizens, says Nagpur Traders; however’ they asserted that Budget 2022 offers nothing specific to businesses recovering from the pandemic.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, Tejindersingh Renu, President, Nagpur Hotel Association said that, “I’m very much pleased as a citizen seeing some promising announcements by honorable Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman; however, I’m saddened as a businessman! Hotel industry has been subjected to tough times because of the pandemic. Owing to humungous losses, many hoteliers closed their business and those who survived are under debt. Under such circumstances, we were anticipating some relief from the Union Budget, but in vain,” he said.

B C Bhartia, National President, CAIT said, “While the Budget 2022-23 focuses on capital generations, there’s hardly any respite for traders who have been through their worst due to Covid pandemic. Rather than developing rural areas, the Budget set to develop Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. Though the move is ambitious; however, it will ultimately lure the rural population to cities. Along with cities, it’s high time to develop our rural areas,” Bhartia suggested.

“As 5 states go for vote within a month and half, the Union Budget started with very high expectations. At 9.5% expected GDP we aim high and if achieved it will be a bullseye! It will lay the blueprint for the coming 25 years,” said Dipen Agrawal President, CAMIT, he further added that, “Many schemes to promote Farming, Logistic infrastructure, Electric Vehicles, Green Energy, Mobile and Data connectivity, Crypto, Employment etc. are also welcome announcements.”

“Many sectors got what was due while some got less and few sadly, were ignored,” stressed Agrawal.

CA Julfesh Shah labelled the Union Budget as a booster for Economic Growth.