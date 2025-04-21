Top 6 Benefits of Investing in a ULIP Plan

Advertisement



When individuals are looking at long-term financial goals, they often seek solutions that can combine wealth creation and security. A Unit-Linked Investment Policy (ULIP) is a financial product that can help reconcile this need as it provides life insurance cover and market-linked investment. The appeal of ULIPs has grown partly due to their transparency, flexibility, and dual-benefit structure.

Gold Rate 21 April 2025 Gold 24 KT 96700 /- Gold 22 KT 89,900 /- Silver / Kg - 96,800 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

In the discussion below, we take a look at top 6 ULIP benefits and include some further insights on key features including maturity benefits, death cover and loyalty additions that make ULIPs a smart choice for overall financial planning.

1. Maturity Benefit for goal-based financial planning

One of the main features of this policy is maturity benefit. At the end of the policy term the policyholder receives the total accumulated fund value as a maturity or survival benefit. This lump sum amount is the final value of the total investment made over the policy term, taking into account the markets and earnings on the fund.

Such maturity benefits can be achieved for such life goals such as children’s education, retirement and purchasing property. A fixed lock-in provides a good savings discipline and a long-term investment in market instruments accumulates a competitive return.

2. The Death Benefit for Your Family Security

Another significant advantage of ULIPs is the insurance cover offered to the policyholder’s family in the event of the policyholder’s untimely death during the policy term. The terms and conditions of the ULIP stipulate that outsiders who are designated a nominee paid the death benefit that consists of the higher of either the sum assured or fund value at that time.

This embedded life cover helps to protect the dependents’ financial future, so ULIPs are a useful option for people wishing to protect their family’s future as well as to grow their wealth.

3. Flexibility in your Fund Options and Switching your Funds

ULIPS provide investors the ability to choose equity, debt or hybrid funds depending on their risk profile and financial objectives. More importantly, the policyholders will have the ability to switch your funds at any time during the term of the policy, and typically several times per year and at no added expense.

This flexibility in fund choice allows investors to review and adjust their portfolios in their lifelong journey of managing investments and responding to changing intervening circumstances like changing market conditions or life events. For example, starting with an aggressive approach in equities early in your career.

4. Loyalty Additions to Enhance Wealth Creation

Several leading ULIP plans offer loyalty additions to give policyholders sustained wealth growth over a period of time. In conclusion, loyalty additions are simply extra units added to your fund at the end of certain policy years. These additional units are based on a percentage of the fund value and act as an encouragement for long-term investment.

5. Tax Advantages through various stages of Investment

The tax efficiency of ULIP is another important advantage. Premiums paid towards a ULIP qualify for a deduction under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act up to ₹1.5 lakh per year. Also, the maturity amount is typically exempt under Section 10(10D), unless specified conditions are met.

This double exemption makes ULIPs tax-friendly for individuals wanting to reduce their taxable income while investing in a market-linked plan. Find out or keep current with all tax policies, especially considering the newer tax regime with its differences in exemptions.

6. Professional Fund Management with Minimal Effort

Investing in ULIPs requires relatively low fund management effort from the policyholder. The investments are managed by professional fund managers who allocate assets based on predefined strategies. This is ideal for individuals who want exposure to capital markets but lack the time or knowledge to manage investments themselves.

The fund manager’s role includes balancing risk, monitoring performance, and making timely adjustments, offering peace of mind to policyholders while their money continues to grow in a managed environment.

Additional ULIP Features Worth Considering

Beyond the top six benefits, ULIPs come with a host of features that make them an all-in-one financial solution. These include:

– Partial Withdrawals: After the initial lock-in period of five years, ULIPs usually allow partial withdrawals to meet urgent financial needs.

– Switch between Different Fund Options: You can switch between the available equity and debt fund options under your unit-linked insurance plan or ULIP at any time during the policy term. You can make up to a fixed number of switches within a financial year without incurring any additional charges. To know whether your chosen ULIP plan offers free switches, please refer to the policy document.

– Premium Redirection: Policyholders can redirect future premiums to different funds without affecting past allocations.

Each of these features adds to the flexibility and long-term suitability of a unit-linked policy.

A Long-Term Wealth Creation Tool with Protection

ULIPs are best suited for investors who are willing to stay invested for five years or more. While short-term market movements may cause fluctuations, the long-term perspective enables compounding and fund appreciation. It also helps develop a structured savings habit that can eventually lead to substantial wealth creation.

Moreover, ULIPs cater to various risk profiles—from aggressive equity investors to conservative debt investors—making it easy for individuals to tailor their policy to their needs.

Conclusion

To summarise, a ULIP offers a mix of life cover and market-linked returns. From maturity and death benefits to tax savings, fund flexibility, and professional management, it brings an all-round financial solution. The additional loyalty additions, as offered by trusted insurers like Axis Max Life Insurance, enhance long-term gains and reward investors for staying committed to their financial goals.

If you’re seeking a solution that allows you to build wealth steadily while ensuring family protection, then understanding the full spectrum of ULIP benefits is a great place to start. Make sure to compare policy features, understand costs, and choose plans that align with your goals for a more secure financial future.

Advertisement