Nagpur Citizens Unite at Japanese Garden to Celebrate Earth Day

Advertisement



Nagpur – The serene Japanese Garden turned into a venue for environmental awareness and community action as citizens gathered to commemorate Earth Day. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from people of all ages, united by a shared passion for nature and conservation.

The highlight of the gathering was a powerful Nukkad Natak (street play) performed by children from the Danteshwari slums of Nagpur, presented by Meraki Performing Arts. Their poignant portrayal of environmental degradation and its impact resonated deeply with the audience. Another hard hitting street play was presented by Green Army, Omkar Nagar.80 yr Old Shri Baba Deshpande,known as Tree Man of Nagpur was also a part of the Celebration of Earth Day.

Gold Rate 21 April 2025 Gold 24 KT 96700 /- Gold 22 KT 89,900 /- Silver / Kg - 96,800 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The gathering also included captivating dance performances by Vrundavan – Ek Anandi Shala that beautifully depicted the harmony of nature, followed by heartfelt poems by Preeti, Ashlesh, Nachiket, Swanand, Tejal, Rutvik Hiwarkar, Arpit Veldi, Sahil and Sarang Anarse. Tejinder Rawal and Kapil presented an insightful book reviews centered around the environmental issues of Nagpur and Vidarbha. Passionate speeches delivered by local environmentalists and concerned citizens further ignited the spirit of conservation, emphasizing the need for collective action to protect the planet. The event concluded with a musical performance by Mohnish and a human chain.

Finally, a collective pledge was taken by the citizens to actively protect existing trees and remain deeply involved in local initiatives aimed at conserving Nagpur’s green cover. The attendees also resolved to work collaboratively with the local administration to explore and implement strategies for increasing the city’s green spaces.

The Earth Day gathering was organised by Green Nagpur in collaboration with multiple local organisations. The energy and enthusiasm displayed by the participants, particularly the young performers, offered a beacon of hope for a greener and more sustainable future for Nagpur.

Advertisement