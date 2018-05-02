Top 10 list of Bollywood celebrities earning from Instagram

Bollywood celebrities don’t earn money only from working in movies but they are the influencers of brands and products to make such decent income. In a recent survey conducted by Betway, it is found that Indian film industry celebs earn some huge money by posting just an article on their social media handler i.e. Instagram.

Instagram is a popular social networking portal where people share images and videos. Celebrities also make their online presence by creating account on the respective sites. In this chain, Instagram is nowadays most popular website to share instant content and people love to follow celebrities there.

In the top 10 Indian celebrities list, Priyanka Chopra hits the top spot with earning 1.35 crore rupees from single sponsored post on Instagram. She has more than 5 crore fans following on the social networking site with her net worth 215.28 Crores.

Deepika Padukone and Ali Bhatt stand on 2nd and 3rd place respectively in the list. Interestingly only male actor to feature in the list is Akshay Kumar who earns 1.02 crore INR for one post on Instagram. Singer Neha Kakkar is also featured in the top ten list with making more than 98 Lakh rupees from single post.

Shraddha Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma and Sunny Leone are the other notable names in the list produced by betway in the survey.

The potential earnings were calculated by using Influence Marketing Hub tool.

Let’s checkout the list of top 10 earners from Instagram in Bollywood industry.

S. No. Actor Net Worth (INR) Instagram Followers Earning Per Post (INR) 1 Priyanka Chopra 215.28 Crores 53,700,000 1,35,69,102 2 Deepika Padukone 103 Crores 49,100,000 1,24,47,711 3 Ali Bhatt 71 Crores 48,500,000 1,22,68,917 4 Shraddha Kapoor 53 Crores 47,000,000 1,18,91,513 5 Jacqueline Fernandez 90 Crores 42,000,000 1,06,09,999 6 Akshay Kumar 1870 Crores 40,500,000 1,02,42,122 7 Neha Kakkar 24 Crores 38,900,000 98,43,073 8 Katrina Kaif 128 Crores 38,500,000 97,40,186 9 Anushka Sharma 227 Crores 37,600,000 95,10,863 10 Sunny Leone 97 Crores 36,200,000 91,64,172

The most shocking outcome of the survey was Bollywood king Shahrukh Khan who earns just near to 55 Lakh rupees for posting on Instagram.