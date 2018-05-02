Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Wed, Jul 29th, 2020
    Top 10 list of Bollywood celebrities earning from Instagram

     

    Bollywood celebrities don’t earn money only from working in movies but they are the influencers of brands and products to make such decent income. In a recent survey conducted by Betway, it is found that Indian film industry celebs earn some huge money by posting just an article on their social media handler i.e. Instagram.

    Instagram is a popular social networking portal where people share images and videos. Celebrities also make their online presence by creating account on the respective sites. In this chain, Instagram is nowadays most popular website to share instant content and people love to follow celebrities there.

    In the top 10 Indian celebrities list, Priyanka Chopra hits the top spot with earning 1.35 crore rupees from single sponsored post on Instagram. She has more than 5 crore fans following on the social networking site with her net worth 215.28 Crores.

    Deepika Padukone and Ali Bhatt stand on 2nd and 3rd place respectively in the list. Interestingly only male actor to feature in the list is Akshay Kumar who earns 1.02 crore INR for one post on Instagram. Singer Neha Kakkar is also featured in the top ten list with making more than 98 Lakh rupees from single post.

    Shraddha Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma and Sunny Leone are the other notable names in the list produced by betway in the survey.

    The potential earnings were calculated by using Influence Marketing Hub tool.

    Let’s checkout the list of top 10 earners from Instagram in Bollywood industry.

    S. No.ActorNet Worth (INR)Instagram FollowersEarning Per Post (INR)
    1Priyanka Chopra215.28 Crores53,700,0001,35,69,102
    2Deepika Padukone103 Crores49,100,0001,24,47,711
    3Ali Bhatt71 Crores48,500,0001,22,68,917
    4Shraddha Kapoor53 Crores47,000,0001,18,91,513
    5Jacqueline Fernandez90 Crores42,000,0001,06,09,999
    6Akshay Kumar1870 Crores40,500,0001,02,42,122
    7Neha Kakkar24 Crores38,900,00098,43,073
    8Katrina Kaif128 Crores38,500,00097,40,186
    9Anushka Sharma227 Crores37,600,00095,10,863
    10Sunny Leone97 Crores36,200,00091,64,172

     

    The most shocking outcome of the survey was Bollywood king Shahrukh Khan who earns just near to 55 Lakh rupees for posting on Instagram.

     

