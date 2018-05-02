Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Wed, Jul 29th, 2020

    Nagpur Ladies Circle Helps Deaf n Dumb

    Nagpur Ladies circle-50 a local chapter of the Ladies Circle India donated an Ear hearing Device required before the actual surgery for pre operative procedures worth Rs 25k to Kartik who is deaf and dumb since birth.

    Nagpur Ladies circle was able to identify the project with the help of Nagpurs Audiologist Dr Ishita Mandaviya at Nagpur audiology Clinic.
    Ishita was treating the patient since birth and has identified the needs of his treatment.


    Keeping Social Distancing in mind only the Chairperson Sakshi Diwanka and Secretary Megha Agrawal were present to donate and also motivate the mother to use and maintain the machine properly.

    The post operative cost and maintenance would also be taken care by Nagpur Ladies Circle.

