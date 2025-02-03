Toll Plazas Shut Down on Samruddhi Expressway: Why Are Commuters Paying More?

Nagpur: Toll operations at four plazas on the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway have come to a standstill as nearly 200 employees went on strike, leading to disruptions in FASTag scanning. As a result, commuters are being charged extra toll fees.

The strike, ongoing for the past four days, has halted the automated FASTag scanning process, which deducts toll charges directly from vehicle owners’ bank accounts. Without scanning, vehicles are either passing through without deductions or being charged additional toll fees manually.

Gold Rate Monday 03 Feb. 2025 Gold 24 KT 82,400 /- Gold 22 KT 76,600 /- Silver / Kg 93,300 /- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Many commuters, particularly those traveling from Mumbai to Nagpur, have reported being charged up to four times the usual toll. A similar situation is being observed at the Sambhajinagar toll plaza.

The striking employees are demanding salary hikes and the implementation of service rules similar to those for government employees. Until their demands are met, commuters may continue to face toll-related issues on the expressway.