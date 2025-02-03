Shivaji Maharaj’s Legendary Tiger Claws Reach Nagpur After Historic Display in Satara

Satara: The legendary Waghnakh (tiger claws) used by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to slay Afzal Khan have been moved to Nagpur after being displayed for seven months in Satara’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum. Over five lakh devotees visited the museum to witness this historic artifact.

Seven Months in Satara

The Waghnakh, originally housed at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, were brought back to India for public display. From July 19, 2024, they were showcased in Satara, allowing citizens to witness a crucial piece of Maratha history.

Transferred to Nagpur Under Tight Security

On Sunday morning, the Waghnakh were officially transferred from Satara to Nagpur’s Central Museum under high security. British officials from the Victoria and Albert Museum and a special team from the Archaeology Department oversaw the handover.

Nagpur Exhibition for Seven Months

With the Satara exhibition now concluded, Shivaji Maharaj’s followers in Nagpur will have the chance to view the Waghnakh from February 1 to October 2, 2025. Afterward, they will be moved to Kolhapur, where they will remain on display from October 3, 2025, to May 3, 2026.

Decision to Bring Waghnakh to India

Shivaji Maharaj’s victory over Afzal Khan at Pratapgad in 1659 is a defining moment in Maratha history. To commemorate the 350th anniversary of his coronation, the Maharashtra government decided to bring the Waghnakh back from England. However, due to the terms of the agreement, the artifact cannot be exhibited in all districts, leading to its display only in Satara, Nagpur, and Kolhapur.

Celebrity Visits and Grand Procession

The Waghnakh exhibition in Satara drew immense public interest, with over four lakh visitors from India and abroad. Celebrities, including actor Riteish Deshmukh, visited the museum, and special days were reserved for schoolchildren. A grand procession was held when the artifact first arrived in Satara.

Now in Nagpur, the legendary Waghnakh continues to symbolize Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s bravery and legacy, offering devotees another opportunity to witness this historic relic.