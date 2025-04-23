Published On : Wed, Apr 23rd, 2025
Toddler Dies Six Days After Fall from Second Floor in Bhandewadi

Nagpur: A 1-year-10-month-old girl tragically passed away six days after falling from the second floor of her residence in Bhandewadi, police said on Tuesday.

The child, Hitanshi Praful Chouar, lived with her family at Flat No. 144, Rambhumi Society, Pardi. On April 16, while playing, she accidentally fell from the building and sustained a critical head injury. She was immediately rushed to Medical Hospital, where she remained under treatment.

Despite efforts to save her, Hitanshi succumbed to her injuries on April 22 at around 7 am. Following medical reports, Pardi Police have registered a case of accidental death. Further investigation is underway.

