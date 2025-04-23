Scorching Exams: Nagpur University Students Battle 44°C Heat Without Coolers or Working Fans

Advertisement



Nagpur – As temperatures in the city soar to a sweltering 44°C, students appearing for exams under Nagpur University are being pushed to their limits — not just by the papers, but by the stifling conditions inside examination centers. With no coolers in sight and most fans either non-functional or barely moving, the exam environment has become unbearable for many.

A survey of several major exam centers in the city on Tuesday revealed a complete absence of coolers, despite reports that the university allocates funds to rent them for the season.

“Even though the fan is spinning, it’s not cooling anything. It feels like we’re writing our exams directly under the sun,” said one frustrated student. Those appearing for exams in the afternoon sessions described the situation as “exhausting and physically draining.”

No Breeze, Just Movement – “The fan is just rotating, but there’s no cool air at all. It doesn’t make any difference,” a student reported. Some classrooms were found to have completely closed windows, trapping hot and humid air inside and making the atmosphere suffocating.

Two Fans for an Entire Room – In certain exam halls, only two fans were provided for the entire room, leaving many students to suffer through the intense heat.

As the heatwave continues, students are urging the university to take immediate steps to improve basic facilities and ensure a conducive environment for examinations.

