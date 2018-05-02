    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Toddler dies in mishap

    Nagpur: IN A tragic accident, a one-and-a-half-year-old girl died after being hit by a speeding car in Pardi police station area on Sunday morning. The deceased was identified as Sabnoor.

    According to police, Sabnoor was living at the house of her maternal uncle Shakib Ansari Manawwar Ansari (20), a resident of Plot No. 6, Satyam Nagar.

    The accident occurred on Sunday at 8.30 am when the girl was playing in front of the house. A speeding Maruti Eartiga car came from another side and hit the girl. She sustained grievous injuries in the mishap and died on the spot.

    The police have booked car driver Kapil Arvind Patel (29), a resident of Plot No. 7, Gulmohar Nagar, under Section 279 and 304 (a) of Indian Penal Code and arrested him.

