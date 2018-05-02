To spread awareness Chennai Express meme by Nagpur Police

Nagpur: Police departments of several states and cities are coming up with innovative ways to spread awareness about the novel coronavirus outbreak. Right from performing bhangra, singing songs to sharing hilarious memes – police departments in India are doing it all to educate masses.

Recently, Nagpur Police took to Twitter to urge people to practice social distancing. However, the way they did it is quite interesting.

Remember the dialogue “Don’t underestimate the power of a common man” from the film Chennai Express? Nagpur Police tweaked the same dialogue to impart the importance of social distancing amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. They replaced ‘common man’ with ‘social distancing’ in the dialogue.

The official Twitter handle of Nagpur police posted a still from the film in which Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone can be seen sitting apart on a bench. “Don’t underestimate the power of Social Distancing,” the caption read.

Don't underestimate the power of Social Distancing!#NagpurPolice pic.twitter.com/AmFGYcAE0C — Nagpur City Police (@NagpurPolice) April 5, 2020

Since being posted, the tweet has garnered over 600 likes. Netizens are quite impressed with Nagpur Police’s Chennai Express inspired post.