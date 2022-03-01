Nagpur : Nagpur Municipal Corporation and Orange City Water in a bid to check a major ;leakage that developed abruptly on Dharampeth zone Rifel Line main supple line on Monday morning , has planned to change water supply timings in Dharampeth zone for next one week. From March 1 onwards many areas that receive water supply from rifle line in Dharampeth Zone will get 12 hours supply. During this time Nagpur Municipal Corporation and Orange City Water technical team which is already on work to detect lekage witll not only detect but plug the leakage too.

It may be mentioned here Following Unknown leakage or any unnoticed third party damage on main supply line (Rifle line) in Dharampeth zone water supply of Giripeth , Gore peth , Dharampeth, 9 Galli , Ramdaspeth, Lendra park and Kachipura slum area has been adversely affected today.

DHARAMPETH ZONE RIFLE LINE:

12.00 AM to 12.00 PM Supply: Dharampeth 9 Galli, Gawalipura, Giripeth, Mhada Colony , Ramethi, Patrakaar Sahniwas, Gadga Basti, Vasantaro Naaik Slum , Ambedkar Nagar. RTO colney, Maharajbaug club, Maharaj baug zoo,

&

12.00 PM to 12.00 AM Supply – Ramdaspeth, Lendra Park, Kachipura slum, Kachipura Garden lay out, Kachipura garden slum.

NMC & OCW has appealed citizens from above-mentioned affected areas to co-operate and store sufficient water for their use in advance.

For more information about water supply consumers can contact NMC-OCW Helpline No 1800 266 9899.